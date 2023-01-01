https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512732Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian man reading newspaper, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11512732View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpi | 16.58 MBVictorian man reading newspaper, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis. Remixed by rawpixel.More