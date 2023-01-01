rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513211
Snow mountain border, vintage illustration by Maurice Logan. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Snow mountain border, vintage illustration by Maurice Logan. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Premium
ID : 
11513211

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Snow mountain border, vintage illustration by Maurice Logan. Remixed by rawpixel.

More