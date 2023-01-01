https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514342Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese lotus flower background, vintage fabric textile design. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11514342View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 849 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2475 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3536 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 101.2 MBJapanese lotus flower background, vintage fabric textile design. Remixed by rawpixel.More