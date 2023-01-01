https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514502Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDandelion, Japanese flower illustration by Teisai Hokuba psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11514502View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2072 x 2900 px | 300 dpi | 42.11 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2072 x 2900 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Dandelion, Japanese flower illustration by Teisai Hokuba psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More