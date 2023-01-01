Sparrow birds, Japanese traditional illustration by Teisai Hokuba psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11514508 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3750 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 69.34 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3750 x 3000 px | 300 dpi