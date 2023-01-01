https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSparrow birds, Japanese traditional illustration by Teisai Hokuba psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11514529View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 1125 px | 300 dpi | 13.87 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1125 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Sparrow birds, Japanese traditional illustration by Teisai Hokuba psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More