Pink flower pot, vintage still life by Václav Špála psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umenia More Premium ID : 11515432 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4317 x 5396 px | 300 dpi | 203.57 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4317 x 5396 px | 300 dpi