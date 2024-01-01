rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515779
A modern version of the classic London double-decker bus is driving toward the camera on a quaint street surrounded by old…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A modern version of the classic London double-decker bus is driving toward the camera on a quaint street surrounded by old British architecture. Jump aboard!

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11515779

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A modern version of the classic London double-decker bus is driving toward the camera on a quaint street surrounded by old British architecture. Jump aboard!

More