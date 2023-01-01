https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516269Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlowers on a Window Ledge, vintage still ife illustration by John La Farge psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11516269View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2040 x 1456 px | 300 dpi | 26.73 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 856 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2040 x 1456 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flowers on a Window Ledge, vintage still ife illustration by John La Farge psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More