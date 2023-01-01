https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516275Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Flowers on a Window Ledge, vintage still ife illustration by John La Farge, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11516275View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1001 pxBest Quality PNG 1796 x 1198 pxCompatible with :PNG Flowers on a Window Ledge, vintage still ife illustration by John La Farge, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More