https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516282Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlowers on a Window Ledge, vintage still ife illustration by John La Farge. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11516282View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2040 x 1456 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2040 x 1456 px | 300 dpi | 17.03 MBFlowers on a Window Ledge, vintage still ife illustration by John La Farge. Remixed by rawpixel.More