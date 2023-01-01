https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCountryside landscape png border, vintage painting by Berthe Morisot, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11516473View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4051 x 2279 pxCompatible with :Countryside landscape png border, vintage painting by Berthe Morisot, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More