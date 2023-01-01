https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516488Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Young woman using loudspeaker for public announcement flat line sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 11516488View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 48.22 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :PNG Young woman using loudspeaker for public announcement flat line sticker, transparent backgroundMore