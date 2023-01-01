Ceramic pots border psd, vintage still life by Mikulas Galanda. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umenia More Premium ID : 11516599 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 3571 px | 300 dpi | 184.58 MB Landscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3571 px | 300 dpi