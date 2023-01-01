https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516947Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWood rock mountains background, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11516947View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4076 x 2912 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4076 x 2912 px | 300 dpi | 67.96 MBFree DownloadWood rock mountains background, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.More