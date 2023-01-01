Denbigh Castle (1793), vintage architecture illustration by Thomas Girtin. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Free Personal and Business use ID : 11516967 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 400 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 1167 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3564 x 1188 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3564 x 1188 px | 300 dpi | 24.27 MB