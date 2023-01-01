PNG Denbigh Castle, vintage architecture illustration by Thomas Girtin, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 11516976 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2300 x 2300 px