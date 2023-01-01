https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516993Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLotus flower border, Japanese botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11516993View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3415 x 2277 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3415 x 2277 px | 300 dpi | 44.54 MBLotus flower border, Japanese botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More