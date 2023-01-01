https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Katsushika Hokusai's Japanese dragon, mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11517263View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 3281 x 2344 pxCompatible with :PNG Katsushika Hokusai's Japanese dragon, mythical creature illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More