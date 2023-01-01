rawpixel
Woman serving turkey, vintage Thanksgiving illustration by Norman Rockwell. Remixed by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

ID : 
11517319

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Woman serving turkey, vintage Thanksgiving illustration by Norman Rockwell. Remixed by rawpixel.

