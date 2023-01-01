PNG Mary's Annunciation, vintage religion illustration by Agostino Masucci, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 11517334 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 960 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1200 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2640 x 3300 px