https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517632Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11517632View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 849 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2475 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpi | 101.21 MBFree DownloadFlower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.More