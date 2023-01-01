PNG Mother and Child, Victorian family painting by Fritz Syberg, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 11517634 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 675 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 844 px

Best Quality PNG 5000 x 2813 px