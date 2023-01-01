rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517639
Flower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
11517639

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Flower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.

More