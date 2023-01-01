https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517639Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 11517639View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 95.43 MBFree DownloadFlower badge pattern background, vintage botanical illustration by Nicolai Abildgaard. Remixed by rawpixel.More