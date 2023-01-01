https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518319Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese trees png border, vintage nature illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11518319View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 400 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 1667 pxCompatible with :Japanese trees png border, vintage nature illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More