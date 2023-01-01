Japanese flower background, vintage fabric textile design. Remixed by rawpixel. More Free Personal and Business use ID : 11520184 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1767 x 2475 px | 300 dpi TIFF 1767 x 2475 px | 300 dpi | 25.08 MB