https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520241Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese white flower, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11520241View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpi | 13.92 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese white flower, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More