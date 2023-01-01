https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Green abstract flowers, vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11520411View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 858 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1372 x 1920 pxCompatible with :PNG Green abstract flowers, vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More