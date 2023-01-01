https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521325Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11521325View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4912 x 3264 px | 300 dpi | 234.52 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2326 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4912 x 3264 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More