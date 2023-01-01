https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521391Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Sheep, vintage farm animal illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11521391View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4145 x 2762 pxCompatible with :PNG Sheep, vintage farm animal illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More