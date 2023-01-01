https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed bird, vintage animal illustration by Mildred E. Bent. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11523804View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1800 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 14.87 MBRed bird, vintage animal illustration by Mildred E. Bent. Remixed by rawpixel.More