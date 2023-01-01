https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Sheep, vintage farm animal illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11524712View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 3045 x 1712 pxCompatible with :PNG Sheep, vintage farm animal illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More