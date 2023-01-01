https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524925Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink abstract flower, vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11524925View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1583 x 1266 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1583 x 1266 px | 300 dpi | 11.51 MBPink abstract flower, vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Remixed by rawpixel.More