https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525272Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlum chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 11525272View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1992 x 1992 px | 300 dpi | 37.16 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1992 x 1992 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Plum chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More