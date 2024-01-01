https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529709Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11529709View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 41.24 MBFree DownloadAntique print of Japanese, leafy flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More