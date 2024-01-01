rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530058
Antique print of Japanese, abstract flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…
Antique print of Japanese, abstract flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
11530058

View CC0 License

Antique print of Japanese, abstract flag symbol illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

