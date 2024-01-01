rawpixel
Antique print of Kongorikishi Kofukuji from section VIII plate VIII. by G.A. AudsleyJapanese sculpture. Public domain image…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
Antique print of Kongorikishi Kofukuji from section VIII plate VIII. by G.A. AudsleyJapanese sculpture. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

