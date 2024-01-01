rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530559
Antique print of Koro (incense burner), in the form of a large cockerel on a drum from section VI plate II. by G.A.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Antique print of Koro (incense burner), in the form of a large cockerel on a drum from section VI plate II. by G.A. AudsleyJapanese sculpture. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11530559

View CC0 License

Antique print of Koro (incense burner), in the form of a large cockerel on a drum from section VI plate II. by G.A. AudsleyJapanese sculpture. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More