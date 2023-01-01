https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530949Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnament frame vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11530949View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 103.26 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ornament frame vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More