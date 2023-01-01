https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDog fishing border png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11531411View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxCompatible with :Dog fishing border png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More