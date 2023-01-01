https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531988Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDragon vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11531988View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1618 x 1156 px | 300 dpi | 14.59 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1618 x 1156 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Dragon vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More