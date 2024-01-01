https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11532399Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique print of bas-relief Japanese tray Section VI Plate XV. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11532399View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2359 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10000 x 6741 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10000 x 6741 px | 300 dpi | 385.75 MBFree DownloadAntique print of bas-relief Japanese tray Section VI Plate XV. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More