Gold pocket watch, vintage object made by Robert Roskell psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11536728 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2942 x 3678 px | 300 dpi | 72.51 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2942 x 3678 px | 300 dpi