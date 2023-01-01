https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11537206Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn ferns png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11537206View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3571 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Autumn ferns png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More