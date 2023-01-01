Vintage squash chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11537795 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1160 x 1739 px | 300 dpi | 16.41 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1160 x 1739 px | 300 dpi