https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Japanese chickens, ink animal illustration by Toyeki. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…
Japanese chickens, ink animal illustration by Toyeki. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
11540233

View CC0 License

Japanese chickens, ink animal illustration by Toyeki. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

