https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540294Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique Print of Japanese Modelling 'Kakiyemon' from section VIII plate VI. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11540294View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 864 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2520 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7199 x 10000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7199 x 10000 px | 300 dpi | 411.96 MBFree DownloadAntique Print of Japanese Modelling 'Kakiyemon' from section VIII plate VI. by G.A. Audsley-Japanese illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More