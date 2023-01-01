https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540774Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnglish Setter png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11540774View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2367 x 1578 pxCompatible with :English Setter png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More