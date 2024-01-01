rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540969
Hokusai's Japanese man, vintage illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hokusai's Japanese man, vintage illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11540969

View CC0 License

Hokusai's Japanese man, vintage illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The Ornamental Arts Of Japan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More