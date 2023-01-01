Japanese woman vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery More Premium ID : 11541006 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2764 x 3456 px | 300 dpi | 86.9 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2764 x 3456 px | 300 dpi